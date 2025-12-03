The five ways we promote and champion school governance

When volunteers are supported and celebrated, boards become stronger – and children benefit

When volunteers are supported and celebrated, boards become stronger – and children benefit

Governors are vital to the communities they serve. But too often, those communities are unaware of what governors do and how rewarding the role can be.

When volunteers are supported and celebrated, boards become stronger – and children benefit.

Learn Sheffield, which supports schools across the city, was recently awarded the National Governance Association award for outstanding contribution to visible governance.

Here are five things we’ve learned about how to give governance more of the spotlight.

The three Vs

Governance should be visible, valued and vibrant.

Sharing real stories from volunteers, through short videos, case studies, or simple written reflections, can help make the role feel accessible and meaningful.

Highlighting a range of voices also encourages people from different backgrounds to step forward.

For example, we produced a film celebrating governors from across Sheffield, who shared their motivations for taking on the role.

Governors in the film speak candidly about the joy of being part of a school community, developing skills and making a huge difference to the lives of young people.

The film played a key part in our recognition for the award, with the NGA declaring it the perfect example of how to make governance more visible and attractive, to boost recruitment efforts.

Another way to widen the pool of potential governors is to develop partnerships with local organisations and employers. This can allow you to reach individuals who may not have previously considered the role but who possess valuable skills, perspectives and community connections.

Strengthen the ‘why’

Volunteers are motivated when they understand the difference governance makes. Providing prospective governors with opportunities to speak with individuals already in the role is often the most effective way to do this.

Invite existing governors to share their personal experiences – whether through testimonials, information sessions or informal conversations. Hearing about the impact volunteers have on children, communities and school improvement helps build a sense of purpose.

Communication is all important and it’s essential that recruitment materials are well designed and highlight the importance of the role, as they serve as powerful tools for reaching volunteers.

Delivering these materials across multiple formats not only increases accessibility for diverse audiences but also fosters engagement.

Make support easy to access

Confident governors make confident boards. High-quality induction, ongoing training and opportunities for peer connection all contribute to effective governance.

Schools and trusts can draw on local expertise, national training tools such as the NGA’s Learning Link, or shared networks.

Governors also have access to a local governance expert for quick resolution of board-specific queries. Timely, trusted guidance provides reassurance and can introduce a personalised element to a wider support offer.

Keep workloads manageable

Retention improves when governance fits realistically around people’s lives. Flexible meeting structures, online training options and clear expectations all help.

Skilled, consistent clerking also plays a vital part in reducing administrative pressure and supporting boards to work effectively.

Our trained governance clerks help boards work effectively, reducing administrative burdens and using tools such as our newly created board health check to support ongoing development.

By valuing dedication while avoiding overload, governance remains effective, sustainable, and people-centred, ensuring governors feel supported, motivated, and able to make meaningful impact.

Celebrate commitment

A simple thank you goes a long way. Recognising governors’ contributions, whether through events, personal messages or national moments, helps volunteers feel valued and part of a broader civic community.

We mark National Volunteers’ Week and National School Governors Awareness Day by personally thanking every governor for their dedication.

Championing the experiences of those already in the role is important, which is why we regularly invite governors with different levels of experience to contribute to our newsletters.

Appreciation should be embedded in governance culture, not treated as an afterthought.

Celebrating small wins and highlighting dedication consistently will strengthen trust, motivate ongoing commitment, and shows governance is about people as much as policies.