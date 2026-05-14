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15 May 2026

Secondary English curriculum ‘crowds out’ reading for pleasure

'Teach for the test' and a focus on phonics are taking the fun out of reading, say experts

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

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An increasingly narrowEnglish curriculum and a focus on passing tests are squeezing out reading for pleasure, experts say.

The education committee is exploring the rapid decline in children reading for pleasure and looking at what steps the government can take.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Robert Eaglestone, a policy lead at the English Association, described how the secondary English curriculum was crowding outreading for pleasure.

He blamed a teach for the testand knowledge-richapproach to the curriculum and pedagogy.

The English curriculum, bizarrely, has worked against reading for pleasure, despite the hard work of teachers and librarians.

The curriculum had become increasingly narrow, he said, calling for a widening out, so pupils were given a broader selection of texts.

Call for Goves reforms to be scrapped

The curriculum and assessment review called for more diversity in the curriculum so children from diverse backgrounds could see themselves represented in it.

Yet the key stage 4 English literature curriculum required pupils to study Shakespeare, a 19thcentury novel, fiction from the British Isles from 1914 onwards, and post-1789 poetry. 

Eaglestone said this takes away the roomfor diversity. He called for the British Islesrequirement – introduced in 2015 following reforms by Michael Gove – to be abolished and for a return to global literature.

Michael Gove

He also called for the 19thcentury novel requirement to be removed, or expanded.

English was also being taught in a way that was at odds with “reading for pleasure” and is instead teaching “to the test”.

Personal responseto texts had taken a back seat.

Reading time must be protected

Roger McDonald, an associate professor of primary education at the University of Greenwich, urged the committee to help protecttime for reading at schools.

He said reading for pleasure was something schools need to make the time for, but with everything that teachers are up againstaround accountability and the performance nature of some of the testing that children have to do, it does get moved out.

Victoria Dilly, the chief executive of the School Libraries Association, agreed there was often little time for independent reading, especially in secondary school.

She said school libraries were the best investmentfor schools hoping to boost reading for pleasure.

The government has pledged more than £10 million to help ensure every primary school has a library. Research from last year suggests 1,700 primaries did not have one.

But Dilly said proper data-gathering was needed so we can understand what the picture is.

As there was no statutory requirement for school libraries, Dilly said they were often at the mercy of cost-reduction strategies.

Weve seen some of our members made redundant, weve seen hours reduced.

Phonicscrowds outopportunities

The committee also heard how a focus on phonics in early years could crowd outopportunities for children to foster a love of reading.

The use of phonics to teach reading has become mainstream over the past 20 years, following a focus by both the New Labour and Conservative-led governments.

Julie Cigman, an early years consultant, stressed the need for young children to find joyin reading, to be motivated to read.

You dont teach children to learn to swim by putting them on dry land learning swimming strokes.

It sometimes feels like were doing that with phonics, with some children. Its decontextualised, and its away from anything that has meaning for them.

Christine OFarrelly, a researcher at the University of Cambridge, agreed the focus should be on instilling a joy of booksand building familiarity.

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