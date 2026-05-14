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15 May 2026

Investigation

Revealed: The uneven split of £1.6 billion inclusion fund

Heads warn it'll do little more than balance the books in mainstream schools

Chaminda Jayanetti

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Almost one in 10 primary schools are set to receive less than £6,000 in annual funding to support pupils with SEND, with heads warning it’ll do little more than balance the books.

During the next three years, schools will receive their share of a £1.6 billion “inclusive mainstream fund” (IMF) that is aimed at making mainstream schools more inclusive for pupils with additional needs.

The Department for Education has not published a full breakdown of school-level allocations, but has issued a spreadsheet calculator allowing leaders to see their setting’s 2026-27 provisional allocation.

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