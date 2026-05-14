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15 May 2026

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Missions impossible? The flagship policy due in September

With details scarce, heads warn ministers to learn from the mistakes of the past

Jack Dyson

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A flagship policy to turn around outcomes in left-behind areas risks “sounding bold but changing nothing”, ministers have been warned.

The warning comes after Labour fleshed out its vision for two place-focused programmes, mission north east and mission coastal, to tackle entrenched disadvantage.

A September start date has been announced, but questions continue to hang over central elements of the scheme as leaders urge the government to learn from the mistakes of the past.

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