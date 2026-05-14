Missions impossible? The flagship policy due in September

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe A flagship policy to turn around outcomes in left-behind areas risks “sounding bold but changing nothing”, ministers have been warned. The warning comes after Labour fleshed out its vision for two place-focused programmes, mission north east and mission coastal, to tackle entrenched disadvantage. A September start date has been announced, but questions continue to hang over central elements of the scheme as leaders urge the government to learn from the mistakes of the past. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.