£32 million ‘big bet’ home learning challenge launched

A new project aimed at improving children’s ability to learn outside of the classroom is the “big bet” to improve their life chances, a key adviser on government’s opportunity mission has said.

The £32 million “home learning challenge” will tests interventions and technology in a bid to reach Labour’s 75 per cent school readiness target by 2028.

The project was launched by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), an independent government-funded body that invests in science and innovation in partnership with the DfE.