£32 million ‘big bet’ home learning challenge launched

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe A new project aimed at improving children’s ability to learn outside of the classroom is the “big bet” to improve their life chances, a key adviser on government’s opportunity mission has said. The £32 million “home learning challenge” will tests interventions and technology in a bid to reach Labour’s 75 per cent school readiness target by 2028. The project was launched by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), an independent government-funded body that invests in science and innovation in partnership with the DfE. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.