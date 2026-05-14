Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe The education secretary has quietly overruled the proposed punishment in almost one in 12 recent teacher misconduct cases, prompting warnings that public trust in the process could be undermined. Officials have changed the verdicts for 18 teachers over the past 12 months following Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) hearings, data obtained by Schools Week shows. The figure – 7 per cent of cases – is a record high and double the number of the previous year. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.