The education secretary has quietly overruled the proposed punishment in almost one in 12 recent teacher misconduct cases, prompting warnings that public trust in the process could be undermined.

Officials have changed the verdicts for 18 teachers over the past 12 months following Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) hearings, data obtained by Schools Week shows.

The figure – 7 per cent of cases – is a record high and double the number of the previous year.