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15 May 2026

Councils breach funding rules (again) due to SEND deficits

Schools in Kent could be thousands worse-off as its council goes below minimum funding for fourth year in a row

Ruth Lucas

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Englands largest council has been given government permission to breach the minimum funding levels for schools for the fourth year in a row.

The averagesized primary school in Kent could be £12,780 worse off as a result.

Two other cash-strapped councils North Tyneside and York were also given permission to go below the national minimum per-pupil funding levels (MPPFLs).

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