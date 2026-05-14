Councils breach funding rules (again) due to SEND deficits

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe England’s largest council has been given government permission to breach the minimum funding levels for schools for the fourth year in a row. The average–sized primary school in Kent could be £12,780 worse off as a result. Two other cash-strapped councils – North Tyneside and York – were also given permission to go below the national minimum per-pupil funding levels (MPPFLs). Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.