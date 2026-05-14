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15 May 2026

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Ofsted ‘confident’ schools can’t predict inspections using website downloads

But a firm insists the practice still works for its clients

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

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Ofsted is ‘confident’ schools can no longer predict inspections based on downloads from their websites, despite a firm’s claim the practice still works.

Schools Week exposed a loophole in 2023 that offered advance inspection notice to those who monitored downloads from their websites.

Greenhouse School Websites provides a service which tracks activity patterns on hundreds of school websites to help predict when inspectors may visit.

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