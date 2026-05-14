Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Ofsted is ‘confident’ schools can no longer predict inspections based on downloads from their websites, despite a firm’s claim the practice still works. Schools Week exposed a loophole in 2023 that offered advance inspection notice to those who monitored downloads from their websites. Greenhouse School Websites provides a service which tracks activity patterns on hundreds of school websites to help predict when inspectors may visit. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.