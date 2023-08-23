We offer three different types of subscriptions, all of which are available only on an annual basis:

Single Subscription

Single subscriptions allow for 1 individual to be sent the weekly edition of either FE Week or Schools Week digitally via your registered email address.

Multiple Subscription

Multiple subscriptions allow for up to 15 individuals to be sent the weekly edition of either FE Week or Schools Week digitally via your registered email addresses at one set price.

Organisation Subscription

Organisational subscriptions allow for an entire organisation to be sent the weekly edition of FE Week or Schools Week via each registered email addresses at one set price.

Please note: Only the corporate user of the organisational or multiple subscription will have the ability to add or remove members from an active subscription.