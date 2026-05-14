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15 May 2026

Long Read

The Valentine’s Day message that started a four-year RAAC ordeal

A primary forced to close in February 2022 is now the first with the crumbly concrete to be fully rebuilt

Jack Dyson

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All Saints Catholic Academy Trust CEO Stephen Wheatley outside the school's new home

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It was on Valentines Day in 2022 that Stephen Wheatley received the news that one of his schools could collapse.

A routine inspection found the ceilings and roofs St Johns Catholic Primary in Rickmansworth were riddled with ageing, cracking concrete. The school was of an early victim of the dreaded reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, RAAC.

Wheatley, the chief executive of All Saints Catholic Academy Trust, quickly drew up an emergency timetable that split pupils between three sites, including a neighbouring primary and a church hall.

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