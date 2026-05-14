It was on Valentine’s Day in 2022 that Stephen Wheatley received the news that one of his schools could collapse.

A routine inspection found the ceilings and roofs St John’s Catholic Primary in Rickmansworth were riddled with ageing, cracking concrete. The school was of an early victim of the dreaded reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, RAAC.

Wheatley, the chief executive of All Saints Catholic Academy Trust, quickly drew up an emergency timetable that split pupils between three sites, including a neighbouring primary and a church hall.