Keeping a consistent focus on a long-term, ten year strategy is a challenge for education leaders facing regular policy shifts. It is all too easy to lose our view of the bigger picture.

At Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust (DEMAT), our board of trustees is determined to ensure every high-level decision we make supports our reason for existing: to create the foundations to build successful futures. It is this focus that has led us to reimagine the way our trust is governed.

Over the past few years, we have strategically reviewed and made changes to our core functions and processes, specifically with the aim to improve alignment across the trust.