Detection wands could stop mobile phone use in exam halls

More schools may start using “detection wands” to prevent mobile phones being taken into exam halls and used during toilet breaks.

The National Association of Examination Officers (NAEO), working with membership body The Exams Office, will provide a free hand-held scanner for school staff who attend its training events.

Invigilators and staff could then use the scanners, which act like a metal detector, to search pupils for any hidden phones or technology before they enter an exam hall.