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8 May 2026

Staff to strike at England’s largest exam board

But AQA promises the summer exam series will be 'delivered smoothly' and results will not be delayed

Esmé Kenney

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Staff at England’s largest exam board have voted to strike this summer over pay, but AQA has said results will not be delayed.

UNISON said staff at board were angry bosses had “failed” to deliver a promise for pay deals that “compensate for years of wages failing to keep up with living costs”.

Seventy-seven per cent of members who took part in a vote on whether to strike voted in favour of action, on a turnout of over 78 per cent. The ballot closed on April 23.

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