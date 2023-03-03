The Schools Week Labour education policy tracker

The next election is less than two years away, and Labour has ramped up its education policy development.
The party has already announced a series of proposals it would enact if it forms the next government.
This list of policies will be updated over the next two years, to keep schools in the know about what a Labour government would mean for them.
Here is what the party is proposing (so far)…
- End private schools’ charitable status to raise £1.7 billion in tax revenues
- ‘National Excellence Programme’ for school improvement focused on pupils who leave without level 3 qualifications
- £347 million teacher recruitment fund to fill ‘over 6,500 vacancies and skills gaps’, including by improving career pathways and addressing workload issues
- £210 million to give teachers a ‘right’ to continuing professional development and time out to do it
- £47 million ‘excellence in leadership’ programme for new heads
- Reform of Ofsted to include a school improvement role, focusing on struggling schools. Review of grades and the frequency and length of inspections
- Ofsted to inspect multi-academy trusts
- ’10 by 10’ pledge of opportunities like learning a musical instrument or visiting the seaside by the age of 10, with funding to provide these during an extended school day
- Free breakfast clubs for all primary pupils
- Citizenship curriculum reform to include ‘practical life skills’
- Two weeks of compulsory work experience for pupils and guaranteed careers advice
- ‘Mandatory’ digital skills across the curriculum, becoming a ‘fourth pillar’ alongside reading, writing and maths
- Changes to academy rules to make all schools follow the national curriculum
- Powers for councils over admissions to all schools including academies
- Access to in-school counselling staff for all pupils
