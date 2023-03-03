The Schools Week Labour education policy tracker

With an election due in the next two years, we keep track of every policy announced by the opposition

The next election is less than two years away, and Labour has ramped up its education policy development.

The party has already announced a series of proposals it would enact if it forms the next government.

This list of policies will be updated over the next two years, to keep schools in the know about what a Labour government would mean for them.

Here is what the party is proposing (so far)…