The Schools Week Podcast

To mark the 10th anniversary of Schools Week, we are excited to launch a special podcast series based on our anniversary edition.

Turning the Pages on a Decade of Education Reform will feature in-depth interviews with some of the leading architects and key figures behind the most significant education reforms of the past decade. From policymakers and advisors to school leaders and teachers, our guests will provide unique insights into how these policies were developed, what worked, what didn’t, and what lessons we can take forward for the next 10 years.