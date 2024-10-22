The Schools Week Podcast
To mark the 10th anniversary of Schools Week, we are excited to launch a special podcast series based on our anniversary edition.
Turning the Pages on a Decade of Education Reform will feature in-depth interviews with some of the leading architects and key figures behind the most significant education reforms of the past decade. From policymakers and advisors to school leaders and teachers, our guests will provide unique insights into how these policies were developed, what worked, what didn’t, and what lessons we can take forward for the next 10 years.
Freddie Whittaker interviews Natalie Perera, Angus Walker and Jonathan Simons
Schools Week looks back on the past 10 years of education policy with three former government advisers
Freddie Whittaker interviews Justine Greening and Damian Hinds
Two politicians who led the Department for Education during a time of Brexit battles and school cuts campaigns reflect on their time in office.
Laura McInerney Interviews Nick Gibb
“If you know exactly what you want to achieve, the day-to-day grind is bearable. You just need the stamina to see it through.”
Behind the Headlines: The Story of Schools Week
In the first episode of Turning the Pages on a Decade of School Reform, Shane Mann, Laura McInerney and John Dickens bring you the inside story of Schools Week. Hosted by Anna Trethewey, the episode is the first in a special series looking back on the past 10 years of education reform