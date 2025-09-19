The Review

Books, TV, cinema and more

Radio and tv

24 hours in police custody: Lost boys

The latest episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody: Lost Boys, broadcast on Channel 4, was not easy viewing. But…

Find out more
Radio and tv

Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution

Jamie Oliver’s documentary is a masterclass in cooking up public interest and a recipe for humility in the education…

Find out more
Book

Outstanding, by Steve Baker

This light and lively lampooning of the education world is populated by a host of familiar characters – and…

Find out more

The Conversation

Blogs, podcasts and social media

Blog

The Conversation of the Year

Our reviewers each pick the blog or podcast that has affected them most this year – and make the…

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation

This week’s theme is intentionality: communicating with purpose, scaffolding reading, and being deliberate about incluson

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation

This week’s top podcasts cover misconceptions about inclusive practice, a curriculum with purpose, and the magic of design and…

Find out more