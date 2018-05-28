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9 April 2026

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News

Number of exam grades challenged declines by 18 per cent

1d | Assessment

Special school Ofsted report cards drop mainstream comparisons

5d | Ofsted

More ‘difficult decisions’ ahead due to falling rolls

5d

First academy trust rapped for confidentiality clause

5d

NASUWT: Pay and pupil violence on agenda as teachers gather in Birmingham

5d | Schools

Exclusive

Ministers plan new careers service, but current provider intends to bid

7d | Schools

Leaders urged to ignore fake DfE letter about data breach

6d | Academies

High achieving disadvantaged pupils less likely to get top GCSE grades

7d | Schools
Latest Opinion
Michael Pain

We’re yet to see what this white paper really means for academy trusts

Michael Pain

| Opinion
Lee Elliot Major

‘No excuses’ doctrine means zero insight into barriers a child faces

Lee Elliot Major

| Opinion
Charlotte O'Regan

Best performing schools have the fewest disadvantaged pupils

Charlotte O'Regan

| Opinion
Hayley Ross

We listened to girls’ PE fears to score goal of better participation 

Hayley Ross

| Opinion
Leyla Palmer

Reaching 6,500 new teachers will require a broader talent pipeline

Leyla Palmer

| Opinion
Features

Long Read

Earning the right to deprivation funding

1w | School funding

Profile

Guy Shears, CEO, Central Region Schools Trust

2w | Profile

Investigation

Soaring cost of private provision revealed as ministers plan curbs

3w | Inclusion

Long Read

Lessons from the frontline of Russia’s propaganda war

10 Mar 2026 | Schools

Investigation

DfE advisers RISE to the challenge (269 miles away)

6 Mar 2026 | School improvement

Investigation

‘There is nothing left to cut’: The schools counting the cost of inclusion
5 Mar 2026 | Inclusion

Long Read

Will reforms fix the SEND funding crisis?
27 Feb 2026 | Schools white paper

Long Read

Sharing not siloed: The special schools bringing inclusion into the mainstream
17 Feb 2026 | Inclusion

Long Read

Does Ofsted’s approach to achievement data add up?
16 Feb 2026 | Ofsted

Sponsored

The Leader

Using action research can help ease the transition from school

Amal Ali

11 Mar 2026 | The Research Leader

DfE should support struggling private schools to become academies

Tom Richmond

27 Feb 2026 | The Research Leader

Alignment between leadership and governance takes work

Dr Rajbir HazelwoodKamal Bodhanker

19 Feb 2026 | The Research Leader

Governance in AP demands a non-mainstream approach

Nicola Hall

5 Feb 2026 | The Boardroom Leader
Readers’ responses

This week’s best responses from our readers

Various

25 Nov 2025 | Letters to the editor

This week’s best responses from our readers

Various

10 Nov 2025 | Letters to the editor

This week’s best responses from our readers

Various

10 Oct 2025 | Letters to the editor

This week’s best responses from our readers

Various

3 Oct 2025 | Letters to the editor