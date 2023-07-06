Revealed: The full details of Labour’s education ‘mission’

Leaked document reveals aim to hold schools to account for attainment in at least one creative or vocational subject

Schools should be held to account for pupils’ attainment in at least one creative or vocational subject, Labour has said, in a document setting out its education “mission”.

The document, seen by Schools Week ahead of its official publication later today, sets out more details of the party’s planned curriculum and assessment review, which it said would look at accountability measures.

You can read the full document here.

The party said the “current overlapping accountability metrics” for primary and secondary schools consider “different outcomes and can include different pupils from within a school cohort”.

One single measure is “not going to capture the breadth of a child’s experience and outcomes from the beginning of primary to the end of secondary school”.

“As we move to a system of report cards for school inspection, we will identify the most effective measures and information to include in this.”

Labour will “aim to capture children’s attainment as they progress through the school system”.

“Our starting point will be Progress 8 which contextualises performance relative to pupils’ prior attainment.”

The party’s curriculum and assessment review will look at the “current range of accountability metrics under which schools currently operate and ensure that these support and align with a reformed curriculum and assessment system”.

The document states the review will “take time”.

But “as a first step towards encouraging all young people to study a broad curriculum through to the end of secondary school, one of the non-EBacc subjects included in pupil’s Progress and Attainment 8 should be a creative or vocational subject”

“This can help schools to encourage a broad curriculum for young people and recognises the value of creativity in young people’s education.”

According to the document, the review will be based on the following principles.

An excellent foundation in core subjects of reading, writing, and maths.

A broader curriculum, so that children don’t miss out on subjects such as music, art, sport and drama.

A curriculum that ensures young people leave school ready for work and ready for life, building the knowledge, skills and attributes young people need to thrive. This includes embedding digital, oracy and life skills in their learning.

A curriculum that reflects the issues and diversities of our society, ensuring every child is represented.

An assessment system that captures the full strengths of every child and the breadth of curriculum, with the right balance of assessment methods whilst maintaining the important role of examinations.

The document also states that the party “recognises the value of the Early Career Framework (ECF) for supporting and building the professionalism of new teachers, but we must learn from and improve implementation”.

Labour will “revise delivery of the ECF, maintaining the grounding in evidence, to ensure the highest standards of professional development for new teachers”.

The party’s “teacher training entitlement” will see it backfill roles “so teachers at every stage of their career can be released for training, and ensuring guidance is available on evidence-based, high-quality professional development”.

Labour will also “introduce a new mentoring framework for new headteachers and school leaders, working with the profession to spread best practice and ensure that new headteachers are supported during their first years on the job”.

Proposals to replace Ofsted grades with report cards, outlined earlier this year, will “identify where schools’ practice is improving and where there are weaknesses, including where schools which are doing well can continue to improve”.

Report cards will also “reflect how well schools are supporting the attainment and inclusion of pupils eligible for free school meals and with special educational needs and disabilities, to ensure that everything possible is being done to break down the barriers to opportunity and close the attainment gap”.

Labour will also “work with Ofsted to bring multi-academy trusts into the remit of inspection, recognising their role in driving much of what happens in schools”.

The document states Labour will track its progress on its mission through three stages of education with the following goals.