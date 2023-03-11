Labour proposes ‘report card’ to replace Ofsted grades

Bridget Phillipson says schools deserve better 'than a system that is high stakes for staff, but low information for parents'

A Labour government will consult on scrapping Ofsted’s current grading system and replacing it with a new “report card” for schools if it wins the next election.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson will announce the move at the annual conference of school leaders’ union ASCL today, pledging to bring about a “wind of change to our education system”.

Labour would look to replace the current system, which grades schools between ‘outstanding’ and ‘inadequate’, with a report card which would offer parents information on a school’s performance.

But the move would be subject to consultation with both teachers and parents.

Phillipson will say parents and schools “deserve better than a system that is high stakes for staff, but low information for parents”.

She will add that report cards will give parents a better understanding of where a school can be better, and in which areas it is is improving.

Move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of system

Recent research from FFT Education Datalab suggested Ofsted grades were “not particularly useful” for parents choosing secondary schools because of the infrequency of inspections.

Meanwhile, polling from Public First in December found just 48 per cent of parents know their child’s school’s overall effectiveness grade.

Labour also pointed to research by the University of Southampton and UCL which showed female Ofsted inspectors are more likely to hand out harsher grades for primary schools than their male counterparts.

Schools Week has also reported on concerns from the sector over the loosening link between performance outcomes and Ofsted grades.

Ofsted chief Amanda Spielman attempted to address concerns over how inspectors arrive at judgments during the Birmingham conference on Friday.

Spielman said pupil voice was “not something which of itself should ever lead to a judgment” but admitted she had “heard about a couple of cases where the weighting might have been perhaps a bit heavier than it should have been”.

Labour has already pledged to reform inspectorate

Labour has long pledged to re-assess how schools are graded by the watchdog as part of proposed reforms.

Ofsted is expected to turn its focus to school improvement under a Labour government, with the length and frequency of inspections also up for review.

A recent policy paper published by ASCL also called for an end to overall graded judgments and for leaders to be told which academic year they are due to be inspected.

“The next Labour government will bring a wind of change to our education system…and drive forward reform of education and of childcare as part of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity,” Phillipson will say.

“Because I am determined that under Labour the focus will again return, to how we deliver a better future for every child, through high and rising standards in every school.”

Annual safeguarding review planned

The party also plans to introduce a new annual review of safeguarding, with Phillipson saying the safety of children is too important to be left to infrequent inspections.

It comes after the Everyone’s Invited movement in 2021 exposed the breadth of sexual harassment in schools.

A subsequent Ofsted review found over 90 per cent of girls had been subject to sexist language, sexual harassment and online sexual abuse from other students.

But speaking in an earlier discussion, Spielman said she would be “very nervous about creating a whole separate system” of safeguarding inspections.