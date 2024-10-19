The Curriculum Conversation

What a national curriculum can and cannot do

Looking back over 35 years of the national curriculum, here’s what the Francis review can do to achieve where…

JL Dutaut
Christine Counsell

The Sector’s Manifesto

Manifesto 2024

Four policies to make long-term political planning the norm

The next government’s mission should be to redefine education for the next 80 years, not the next five or…

JL Dutaut
Carl Ward
Manifesto 2024

Changing perceptions of Alternative Provision – one MP at a time

Politicians are typically ignorant of AP so we invite them to spend a day with us to challenge their…

JL Dutaut
Charlotte Barton
Manifesto 2024

Six policies for the ‘hidden’ children with health needs

Out of sight and often forgotten, pupils whose health keeps them out of school need better support

JL Dutaut
Cath Kitchen

The Lockdown Diaries

The lockdown diary

Testing times

Emma Marshall opens her lockdown diary to reveal hope for young people’s futures amid testing times for schools

JL Dutaut
EMMA MARSHALL
The lockdown diary

Vax on. Vax off.

Ian Thorssteinsson opens his lockdown diary to reveal it’s been another week of resilience-building in education leadership

JL Dutaut
IAN THORSTEINSSON
The lockdown diary

Hope amid despair

Gerry Robinson opens her lockdown diary to record the past week with year 10 poetry still echoing in her…

JL Dutaut
GERRY ROBINSON