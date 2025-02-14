Home All news
Teach First announces James Toop as new CEO

Current Teach First chief executive Russell Hobby is stepping down this summer following seven years at the helm of the teacher training charity

14 Feb 2025, 9:00

Teach First has revealed James Toop will be its new chief executive from this summer.

Toop – a Teach First alumnus who trained in the first 2003 cohort – will succeed Russell Hobby, who has led the organisation since 2017 when he steps down from his role this summer.

Toop is currently CEO of youth activist movement Bite Back, and before that served as CEO of the Ambition Institute. He is also currently the chair of Orion Education, a multi-academy trust.

He said he is “thrilled” by his appointment, adding his training through Teach First “deeply shaped my values, leadership and commitment to tackling educational inequality.”

Russell Hobby

“No child’s potential should be limited by their background and Teach First has built a powerful movement of teachers and leaders driving this mission forward. Together we have an amazing opportunity to harness that collective leadership as we shape the charity’s next chapter.”

The chairty said Toop emerged as the “standout candidate” in a “competitive” selection process led by its board of trustees.

It said he showed “a strong understanding of the challenges faced by Teach First’s partner teachers and pupils” and a clear vision of what is needed to support them.

‘An ambassador takes the helm’

Hobby said he was “delighted that an ambassador takes the helm at Teach First, and particularly one with such deep expertise in teaching, leadership and charity operations.

“James is an outstanding choice to take Teach First forward on the next phase of its journey. His commitment to the mission of tackling education disadvantage is rock solid.”

Dame Vivian Hunt, chair of Teach First, said Toop’s journey from the classroom as a Teach First trainee to the organisation’s CEO “is a powerful testament to the exceptional leaders that Teach First has nurtured over the past two decades”.

“His career has been committed to building leaders and organisations to close the gap in educational disadvantage and other forms of inequality.

“The entire Teach First community also extends its heartfelt thanks to Russell for his tireless service, as he steps down this summer after more than seven years of leadership.”

