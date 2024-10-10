Russell Hobby to step down as Teach First CEO

Former NAHT general secretary says he has 'loved my time' at teacher training charity

Former NAHT general secretary says he has 'loved my time' at teacher training charity

Russell Hobby, the chief executive of Teach First, will step down next summer after more than seven years in the job.

The former NAHT leaders’ union general secretary joined the teacher training charity in 2017.

The organisation said Hobby had “guided Teach First through a period of growth for the charity and considerable change in the education sector: overseeing the roll-out of ambitious new programmes and steering the charity through the educational crisis created by Covid”.

He said he had “loved my time at Teach First.

“It is like a shot of energy and enthusiasm. I stand in awe of our trainees and ambassadors, and of all the staff at our partner schools and trusts. I have learnt so much from them. I’m deeply grateful to our partners in university, business, philanthropy and government.

“My colleagues are amazing, some of the smartest, most dedicated people you could hope to meet; I will miss them a great deal. I am comforted by the fact I will keep meeting our ambassadors and staff in all sorts of fascinating places.”

‘Proud to stand beside students who need us most’

Hobby said it had been an “interesting time in the worlds of education and charity”.

“At Teach First, we’ve grown our reach, proven our impact, deepened our partnerships and worked with some of the most inspiring people in the country. We’ve celebrated our twentieth anniversary and watched our ambassadors make an ever-growing difference in education and beyond.

“Above all, I am proud that we have stood beside the schools and students who need us most, and that there are more young people who are getting the chance to realise their dreams because of our work together. I look forward to watching and supporting the next phase in that journey.”

Dame Vivian Hunt, the charity’s chair, said: “Every pupil, teacher, ambassador and partner school are grateful for Teach First and Russell’s strong leadership over the last seven years.

“We are fortunate to have an ethical, hardworking and committed leader who places our mission – ending educational disadvantage – at the heart of everything he does. The board and entire organisation offer our deep appreciation and respect.”

Hobby will remain in post until the summer to “oversee an orderly succession and prepare the charity for the transition”. Teach First will announce plans to recruit a new CEO “shortly”.