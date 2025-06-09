Movers and shakers: Anthem, Archway, Bishop Wilkinson

This week’s movers and shakers include a Kylie superfan, a cornet player and karaoke champion

This week’s movers and shakers include a Kylie superfan, a cornet player and a karaoke champion.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

David Hatchett

Chief executive, Anthem Schools Trust

Start date: October

Current role: Director of standards and inclusion, Lift Schools

Interesting fact: David has been a Kylie Minogue super-fan since he was 8.

He finally met her at an invitation-only midnight signing event to mark her 50th birthday and the release of a new album.

Adam Ryder

Head of secondary, Nord Anglia International School, Abu Dhabi

Start date: September

Current role: Deputy executive principal, The GORSE Academies Trust

Interesting fact: Adam grew up in The Salvation Army, where his parents were officers, and now has a love of brass bands. He plays the cornet.

Stuart Anderson

Chief executive, the University of Lincoln Academy Trust

Start date: September

Current role: Deputy chief executive, Archway Learning Trust

Interesting fact: Stuart is a keen runner, clocking up many miles each week before work.

He has also completed a number of Iron Man events.

Karl Grimes

Director of strategic partnerships at the Changing Education Group

Start date: May

Former role: Careers hub strategy and development lead at The Careers & Enterprise Company

Interesting fact: Karl used to sing in a show choir and is a karaoke champion.

James Higham

Chief executive, Archway Learning Trust

Start date: September

Current role: chief executive, Transforming Lives Educational Trust

Interesting fact: James hates Marmite and loves pineapple on pizza.

He always has jam before cream on a scone.

Head of Catholic trust to retire

The chief executive of one of England’s biggest multi-academy trusts retires this August.

Nick Hurn has run the 47-school Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust since it was launched in the north east five years ago.

After four of his schools were impacted by RAAC, he also became a rallying voice for leaders hit by the crumbly concrete crisis, proposing lockdown-style teacher assessed grades for affected children.

He says he is now looking forward to a “new chapter” and spending more time with his family.

Lucie Stephenson, Bishop Wilkinson’s deputy chief executive, will take over on an interim basis. The post will be advertised early next year.

Turn says he has worked with “some amazingly talented and inspirational people and many wonderful students throughout my career”.

“I feel very proud and incredibly fortunate to have had over 40 years in education.”

He will continue to run Education Mutual, which provides staff sickness cover for thousands of schools.

In February, it was revealed the organisation will cover the legal costs of staff who want to sue social media trolls.