Home All news
Movers and Shakers

Trust secures new CEO as founding chief retires

Replacement secured as Dean Ashton's Reach South departure announced

Replacement secured as Dean Ashton's Reach South departure announced

11 Jun 2025, 13:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Dean Ashton

The founding chief executive of a prominent 17-school MAT is set to retire, with his replacement already secured.

Dean Ashton will hand over the reins of Reach South Academy Trust to Tom Leverage, currently the CEO of Our Lady of the Magnificat Multi-Academy Trust, in September.

The trust said Ashton has overseen “significant growth and improvement” across his schools over his nine-year tenure.

Marcus Agius, Reach South’s chair, said: “Dean Ashton’s leadership has had a profound impact on the life chances of thousands of young people.

Tom Leverage

“The progress our schools have made — from falling results to national excellence, from special measures to specialist recognition — is nothing short of transformational.”

Ashton has led Reach South since its inception in 2016.

In 2017, the year most of the chain’s primaries joined, just 46 per cent of pupils achieved expected standards at the end of Key Stage 2. The figure now stands at 64 per cent.

Ashton said: “For us, social mobility means putting schools at the heart of thriving communities. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved — and I am confident Reach South will continue to grow under Tom’s leadership.”

Rising to Labour’s ‘inclusion challenge’

Schools Week revealed last summer how one of the trust’s academies, the Parkfield School in Bournemouth, is set to close due to “unsustainable” pupil numbers, after waiting years to move into its £35 million permanent home.

Leverage joins from Our Lady of the Magnificat, a trust running 19 schools spread across Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Reach South said he has taught in, and led as deputy head, headteacher and executive leader, in “a number of high-performing state and independent schools”.

This includes overseeing the “improvement journey for schools that have been judged as inadequate by Ofsted”. He has held leadership roles in four trusts and is an accredited National Leader of Education.

Leverage also sits on the Department for Education’s advisory board for the west Midlands.

He said: “We will rise to the challenge outlined by the new government and continue to develop Reach South as a national example of best practice for inclusion in UK education.

“Through a relentless focus on improvement, we are committed to ensuring our workforce reflects the communities we serve and provides an exceptional education across our academies.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Anthem, Archway, Bishop Wilkinson

This week’s movers and shakers include a Kylie superfan, a cornet player and karaoke champion

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers

MAT names inclusion director as new CEO

Incoming Anthem Schools Trust boss set to leave one of England's biggest MATs for new role

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

Founding CEO of Yorkshire MAT to retire

Former ASCL president and long-term trust boss set to be replaced in new year

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: St Christopher’s, Careers and Enterprise Company, Browne Jacobson

This week’s movers and shakers include a PhD student and a former ice-cream van operator

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *