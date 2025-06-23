This week’s movers and shakers include a taekwondo enthusiast, a former football coach and a committed girlguider

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

Donna Wiggett, general secretary, Association of Educational Psychologists

Start date: September

Current role: Senior educational psychologist, Education Authority Northern Ireland

Interesting fact: Donna is a 7th Kup grade in taekwondo (yellow with green stripe belt) and has completed more than 50 park runs. She turned 50 this year and is determined to do 50 great things (including becoming general secretary!).

Anne Peck, education director for primary and early years, HFL Education

Start date: September

Current role: Head of primary curriculum, HFL Education

Interesting fact: Since lockdown Anne has run every day. She is an active volunteer in her community and has been part of Girlguiding for more than 40 years.

Aimee Tinkler, director of education, Odyssey Collaborative Trust

Start date: September

Former role: Head of education, Diocese of Coventry MAT

Interesting fact: Aimee is president and a founding member of the Chartered College of Teaching. She also takes her family to the Inner Hebrides each year for two weeks to go cold-water surfing.

Craig Nicholson, chief executive, Extol Academy Trust

Start date: September

Current role: Regional education director, Lift Schools

Interesting fact: Craig was a football coach at Middlesbrough FC and across the US before he became a teacher. He holds the UEFA “A” licence.