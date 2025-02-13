Home All news
New academy CEO development programme under review

But current cohorts that started last February and September will not be affected

13 Feb 2025, 22:00

The government is reviewing its academy trust CEO development programme, just a year after it launched.

But the two cohorts currently taking part won’t be affected.

Run by the National Institute of Teaching (NIoT), the programme launched last February with 25 participants. A second cohort of 50 started in September.

Catherine McKinnell
Catherine McKinnell

Speaking at the public bill committee on Tuesday, shadow education minister Neil O’Brien said: “My understanding is that the programme will end after the current cohort completes it, and that there is no plan for another cohort.”

Schools minister Catherine McKinnell pointed to the government’s recently announced review of national professional qualifications.

The review “will include consideration of the training needs of those leading several schools, including large multi-academy trusts”.

McKinnell previously confirmed in a written answer that NIoT’s current £3.79 million contract will still run until next March as planned.

