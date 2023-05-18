Home All news
SATs

SATs reading paper wasn’t too difficult, says DfE

Government is 'confident' the controversial paper was 'set to an appropriate level of difficulty'

Government is 'confident' the controversial paper was 'set to an appropriate level of difficulty'

18 May 2023, 18:02

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The Department for Education is “confident” this year’s controversial SATs reading paper was “set to an appropriate level of difficulty” despite complaints from parents and teachers that it left pupils in tears.

Teachers and school leaders reported that 10 and 11-year-old pupils had struggled with the test last Wednesday, warning it was far more challenging than previous years.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said this week he would “certainly look at [the criticism] because I know that there has been concern expressed by some schools”.

In a blog post today, the Department for Education said evidence from its trialling processes “indicated that the tests were of similar difficulty to previous years”. “As a result, we are confident the test was set to an appropriate level of difficulty.”

DfE said it takes three years to create appropriate tests. The texts and questions are also “rigorously trailed twice”, including with thousands of pupils.

Gibb said the Standards and Testing Agency found 85 per cent enjoyed taking the test, which measure children’s educational achievement in years 2 and 6.

In its post, the DfE said the difficulty of a test “is reflected” in SATs results.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Our test development process is extremely rigorous and includes reviews by a large number of education and inclusion experts and professionals, including teachers.”

But they added that while it was “important that schools encourage pupils to do their best”, “preparing for these exams should not be at the expense of their wellbeing”.

The DfE has stopped short of offering to review complaints, including those from the leaders’ union ASCL, which claimed children had been left distressed and teachers “very anxious”.

The reading paper was published today, earlier than planned given the “public interest” in the tests, the Standards and Testing Agency said.

One question involved US geography while another included an extract from The Rise of Wolves, which has a reading age of 13 and over.

“We don’t want these tests to be too hard for children. That’s not the purpose,” Gibb said. “The purpose is to test the range of ability and the Standards and Testing Agency is charged with making sure that these tests are appropriate for this age group.”

The NAHT has also raised concerns with the DfE and test regulator Ofqual.

The school leaders’ union said it was “very concerned” after members said the choice of texts was “not accessible for the wide range of experiences and backgrounds children have”. 

Sarah Hannafin, the union’s head of policy, said the difficulty was “beyond previous tests leaving children upset and with even staff struggling to understand questions”. 

Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, the head of Anderton Park in Birmingham, said it was the “hardest” paper she had seen in her 29 years in the sector.

She said some of the school’s highest attainers did not finish.

The DfE blogpost said reports pupils had only 34 seconds to answer each question as “some questions will take longer, whilst some can be answered more quickly”.

When similar concerns were raised in 2016, an Ofqual review found the reading test was probably “unduly hard” for pupils with low attainment and special educational needs.

Ofqual said this week that it routinely monitored the standards maintenance process and reviewed “key evidence” on test accessibility. 

Daisy Christodoulou, director of education at No More Marking, suggested moving SATs back to a two-test structure or introducing on-screen adaptive tests, which tailored content based on each pupil’s answers.

Another solution was to specify the broad content areas the reading test would be drawn from, for example telling schools a test would be taken from the history, science or geography curriculum.

She also said officials could “abolish the labels and standards and just report the underlying scaled score”.

“These reforms have their challenges and drawbacks too, but we might decide those challenges are preferable to the ones we are facing at the moment,” she said.

More from this theme

SATs
Schools minister Nick Gibb said he would 'look at' concerns raised over last week's SATs reading paper

Schools minister will ‘look at’ SATs reading paper complaints

But he claims most children who tried the questions last year 'enjoyed' taking the test

Amy Walker

SATs
A bank holiday to mark King Charles III's coronation in May will coincide with the first day of key stage 2 SATs tests

DfE ‘confident’ of improvements to KS2 SATs after failings

The 2022 series of tests, the first run by outsourcing giant Capita, was fraught with problems

Samantha Booth

SATs

SATs results delayed a week because of King’s coronation

One-day delay to key stage 2 tests due to May bank holiday means some schools will get results just...

Freddie Whittaker

SATs

Ofqual reveals full extent of Capita’s 2022 SATs woes

From wrong results to missing papers, report documents firm's controversial first year running national tests under £107m contract

Samantha Booth

SATs
Exclusive

SATs helpline meltdown: Two-thirds hung up after long waits

'Unacceptable debacle must be fixed for next year,' heads' union warns as new figure show Capita falling well short...

Samantha Booth

SATs
Exclusive

Key stage 1 SATs will be scrapped from 2023-24, STA confirms

But a 'full programme' of tests will go ahead next academic year because new year 2s did not sit...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *