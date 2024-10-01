Key dates for SATs and phonics checks: 2025, 2026, 2027

Government has released the key dates for primary assessment - including SATs and phonics checks - for the next three years

Government has released the key dates for primary assessment - including SATs and phonics checks - for the next three years

The government has published key dates for primary assessments over the next three years, including key stage 1 and 2 SATs.

The dates cover the reception baseline assessment, key stage 1 tests (which are now optional), key stage 2 tests, multiplication tables and phonics checks.

Here are the key dates for your diary…

Academic year 2024 to 2025

Reception baseline assessment

Schools must complete the reception baseline assessment for each child in the first 6 weeks after they enter reception.

Early years foundation stage profile assessment

Schools must complete the early years foundation stage profile assessment between April and June of the academic year in which children turn 5, which is usually the reception year.

Key stage 1 SATs tests (now optional)

It is recommended the optional tests are administered during May 2025.

Key stage 2 SATs tests

The statutory key stage 2 tests are timetabled from Monday May 12, to Thursday May 15, 2025. Here are the specific dates:

Date Activity Monday 12 May 2025 English grammar, punctuation and spelling papers 1 and 2 Tuesday 13 May 2025 English reading Wednesday 14 May 2025 Mathematics papers 1 and 2 Thursday 15 May 2025 Mathematics paper 3

Multiplication tables check

Schools must administer the multiplication tables check within the two-week period from Monday June 2, 2025.

Phonics screening check

Schools must administer the phonics screening check within the one-week period from Monday June 9, 2025.

You can download a full list of dates for key stage 2 assessments here:

– Key stage 2 assessments calendar 2024 to 2025

The key stage 1 assessments calendar isn’t published yet.

Academic year 2025 to 2026

Reception baseline assessment

Schools must complete the reception baseline assessment for each child in the first 6 weeks after they enter reception.

Early years foundation stage profile assessment

Schools must complete the early years foundation stage profile assessment between April and June of the academic year in which children turn 5, which is usually the reception year.

Key stage 1 SATs tests (optional)

It is recommended that the optional tests are administered during May 2026.

Key stage 2 SATs tests

The statutory key stage 2 tests are timetabled from Monday May 11, to Thursday May 14, 2026.

Multiplication tables check

Schools must administer the multiplication tables check within the two-week period from Monday June 1, 2026.

Phonics screening check

Schools must administer the phonics screening check within the one-week period from Monday June 8, 2026.

Academic year 2026 to 2027

Reception baseline assessment

Schools must complete the reception baseline assessment for each child in the first 6 weeks after they enter reception.

Early years foundation stage profile assessment

Schools must complete the early years foundation stage profile assessment between April and June of the academic year in which children turn 5, which is usually the reception year.

Key stage 1 SATs tests (optional)

It is recommended that the optional key stage 1 tests are administered during May 2027.

Key stage 2 SATs tests

The statutory key stage 2 tests are timetabled from Monday May 10, to Thursday May 13, 2027.

Multiplication tables check

Schools must administer the multiplication tables check within the 2-week period from Monday 7 June 2027.

Phonics screening check

Schools must administer the phonics screening check within the one-week period from Monday June 14, 2027.