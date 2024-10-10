Home All news
DfE scraps £1.6m key stage 1 SATs paper opt-out scheme

Unions say 'common sense has prevailed' after an estimated £1.6m was spent last year on optional papers

Unions say 'common sense has prevailed' after an estimated £1.6m was spent last year on optional papers

10 Oct 2024, 18:02

Government has scrapped a scheme forcing schools to opt-out of receiving optional key stage 1 SATs papers, which cost an estimated £1.6 million last year.

In 2023-24, the Standards and Testing Agency required schools to opt out of receiving the SATs materials for year 2 pupils, despite them becoming non-statutory. 

Fewer than one in 10 primary schools opted out, with the Department for Education estimating it would cost £1.59 million to print and distribute the papers, a Schools Week freedom of information request found. 

A Teacher Tapp survey found that about 60 per cent of 377 primary teachers said they would continue with key stage 1 SATs this year.

But the STA confirmed today it would no longer print and distribute papers for the tests. 

Instead, it will make the test papers and mark schemes available on the primary assessment gateway for schools to download and print from May 1. 

Schools can still order hard copies of modified test papers by November 15 to be distributed next spring. 

The government encouraged schools to administer the optional tests and teacher assessment, but there is no requirement to report the results to parents or councils. They will not be used for school accountability purposes. 

‘Common sense has prevailed’

In an email to schools, the STA said: “The purpose of the optional assessments remains to support schools with measuring pupil achievement and identifying where their pupils need additional support as they transition into key stage 2. 

James Bowen
James Bowen

“The tests can also be used to inform teacher assessment judgements, using the optional teacher assessment frameworks.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is good to see that common sense has prevailed here.

“We said last year that it was an unnecessary waste of money for schools to be automatically sent these papers now that the tests are optional – not to mention the completely avoidable environmental impact.”

He added: “Issuing schools with test papers unless they opted out also seemed to signal that asking children to do these tests was still the default option.”

DfE said earlier this year the £1.59 million figure was an estimate only, based on budgeted costs before they worked out a final figure later in the year.

