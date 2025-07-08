Home All news
Scaled scores for 2025 key stage 2 SATs announced

Department for Education publishes marks pupils need to meet the 'expected' standard

8 Jul 2025, 9:14

The Department for Education has today released the marks pupils needed for the 2025 key stage 2 SATs to achieve the government’s “expected” score.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2025 on each of the key stage 2 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 58 out of 110 (up from 54 in 2024)

– Reading: 28 out of 50 (up from 27 in 2024)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 35 out of 70 (the same as in 2024)

English grammar, punctuation and spelling

Raw scoreScaled score
0-2No scaled score
380
480
582
683
784
885
986
1086
1187
1288
1389
1489
1590
1690
1791
1892
1992
2093
2193
2294
2394
2495
2595
2696
2796
2897
2997
3098
3198
3298
3399
3499
35100
36100
37101
38101
39102
40102
41103
42103
43104
44104
45105
46105
47106
48106
49107
50108
51108
52109
53109
54110
55111
56111
57112
58113
59114
60115
61116
62117
63118
64119
65120
66120
67120
68120
69120
70120

English reading

Raw scoreScaled score
0-2No scaled score
380
480
582
683
784
885
986
1087
1188
1289
1389
1490
1591
1692
1792
1893
1994
2095
2195
2296
2397
2497
2598
2699
2799
28100
29101
30101
31102
32103
33104
34104
35105
36106
37107
38108
39109
40110
41111
42112
43113
44114
45116
46117
47119
48120
49120
50120

Mathematics

Raw scoreScaled score
0-2No scaled score
380
480
580
681
782
883
984
1084
1185
1285
1386
1486
1587
1687
1788
1888
1989
2089
2189
2290
2390
2491
2591
2691
2792
2892
2992
3092
3193
3293
3393
3494
3594
3694
3794
3895
3995
4095
4195
4296
4396
4496
4596
4697
4797
4897
4997
5098
5198
5298
5398
5499
5599
5699
5799
58100
59100
60100
61100
62101
63101
64101
65101
66102
67102
68102
69102
70102
71103
72103
73103
74103
75104
76104
77104
78105
79105
80105
81105
82106
83106
84106
85106
86107
87107
88107
89108
90108
91108
92109
93109
94109
95110
96110
97111
98111
99112
100112
101113
102113
103114
104115
105116
106117
107118
108119
109120
110120

More from this theme

SATs
teacher assessment exam

DfE scraps £1.6m key stage 1 SATs paper opt-out scheme

Unions say 'common sense has prevailed' after an estimated £1.6m was spent last year on optional papers

Samantha Booth

SATs

Key dates for SATs and phonics checks: 2025, 2026, 2027

Government has released the key dates for primary assessment - including SATs and phonics checks - for the next...

Schools Week Reporter

SATs

Primary school disadvantage gap narrows

But the gap between disadvantaged pupils and their better-off peers remains above pre-pandemic levels

Samantha Booth

SATs

SATs helpline struggling, and 9 more findings from STA accounts

Agency plans to 'transform' how it engages with schools, but still misses phone targets

Samantha Booth

