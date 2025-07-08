Scaled scores for 2025 key stage 2 SATs announced

Department for Education publishes marks pupils need to meet the 'expected' standard

The Department for Education has today released the marks pupils needed for the 2025 key stage 2 SATs to achieve the government’s “expected” score.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2025 on each of the key stage 2 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 58 out of 110 (up from 54 in 2024)

– Reading: 28 out of 50 (up from 27 in 2024)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 35 out of 70 (the same as in 2024)

English grammar, punctuation and spelling

Raw score Scaled score 0-2 No scaled score 3 80 4 80 5 82 6 83 7 84 8 85 9 86 10 86 11 87 12 88 13 89 14 89 15 90 16 90 17 91 18 92 19 92 20 93 21 93 22 94 23 94 24 95 25 95 26 96 27 96 28 97 29 97 30 98 31 98 32 98 33 99 34 99 35 100 36 100 37 101 38 101 39 102 40 102 41 103 42 103 43 104 44 104 45 105 46 105 47 106 48 106 49 107 50 108 51 108 52 109 53 109 54 110 55 111 56 111 57 112 58 113 59 114 60 115 61 116 62 117 63 118 64 119 65 120 66 120 67 120 68 120 69 120 70 120

English reading

Raw score Scaled score 0-2 No scaled score 3 80 4 80 5 82 6 83 7 84 8 85 9 86 10 87 11 88 12 89 13 89 14 90 15 91 16 92 17 92 18 93 19 94 20 95 21 95 22 96 23 97 24 97 25 98 26 99 27 99 28 100 29 101 30 101 31 102 32 103 33 104 34 104 35 105 36 106 37 107 38 108 39 109 40 110 41 111 42 112 43 113 44 114 45 116 46 117 47 119 48 120 49 120 50 120

Mathematics