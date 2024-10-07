Home All news
Movers and Shakers

NASUWT leader Dr Patrick Roach to step down

Trade unionist says he won't seek a second term in the teaching union's top job

Trade unionist says he won't seek a second term in the teaching union's top job

7 Oct 2024, 16:13

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Dr Patrick Roach
Breaking

Dr Patrick Roach, the general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, will stand down from the role next year.

The trade unionist’s first term comes to an end in 2025, and he has announced today he will not seek re-election.

Before taking over the top job from Chris Keates in 2020, Roach served as the union’s deputy general secretary for a decade. He was previously its assistant general secretary.

He said today the election of a new government gave his successor the opportunity to “make their mark”.

He said the past 15 years “witnessed one of the most difficult and turbulent periods for the teaching profession”

“But, throughout, we have continued to deliver support, protection and a stronger voice for our members at work. Now, new opportunities lie ahead to secure a new deal for teachers and our mission of putting teachers first.”

Roach said it had been the “privilege of my working life to serve as general secretary, and before that as deputy general secretary and assistant general secretary of the best and only teachers’ union – the NASUWT”.

“My sincere thanks go to all activists, members and staff for their support, dedication and contribution to our great union.”

New general secretary sought

An advert for the job of general secretary will be published this month, with nominations closing next March. If more than one nominee receives enough nominations, there will be a national vote of the union’s members.

The union’s president, Rashida Din, said Roach would be “sorely missed within the NASUWT family and beyond, both within the UK and international trade union movement and across the education sector”.

She said he had “not only been a staunch defender of working rights for teachers but his campaigning against all forms of discrimination and injustice also deserves wide recognition. 

“As chair of the TUC’s Anti-Racism Taskforce, he has been instrumental in leading the trade union movement’s fight against racism at work. 

“These are big shoes to fill and on behalf of the union I wish Patrick the very best in whatever role or not he decides to take on after his term as general secretary ends.”

Latest education roles from

Beauty Therapy and Nails Teacher

Beauty Therapy and Nails Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Inclusion Coach

Inclusion Coach

Wakefield College

View job
Senior Communication Support Worker (BSL)

Senior Communication Support Worker (BSL)

Wakefield College

View job
Welding Technician (Term Time only)

Welding Technician (Term Time only)

Riverside College

View job
Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering

Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering

Selby College

View job
Teacher of Geography & PE

Teacher of Geography & PE

Advantage Schools

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EUK Education – helping you inspire, educate, and inform students on STEM and career paths

EUK Education is the new home for all your STEM education and careers needs. Loaded with quality curriculum-linked programmes,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cutting-edge technology allows students to hold virtual conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Testimony 360, the new programme from the Holocaust Educational Trust uses innovative technology to bring the people and places...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

ASDAN’s digital future: Developing a dynamic, learner-led curriculum to empower learners with diverse needs.

ASDAN’s new CEO, Melissa Farnham, outlines a dynamic future for the charity and awarding organisation aligned to the government’s...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

Headteachers’ Roundtable names new co-chairs as Derbyshire steps down

Caroline Barlow and Keziah Featherstone named as new joint co-chairs

Lucas Cumiskey

Movers and Shakers

Movers and Shakers: Mercia trust, Baker Dearing, Impetus, IPPR

This week's movers include someone who contributed to a No 1 hit, a Harry Potter film extra and a...

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Keller, Atkinson, Farnham, Piper, Nicholls

An athlete, keen hill climber and a former city worker are among those getting new jobs

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers
Dr Dan Nicholls has been appointed CEO of the White Horse Federation

White Horse Federation unveils new CEO

Dr Dan Nicholls, currently deputy CEO at Cabot Learning Federation, will join in September

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *