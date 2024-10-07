NASUWT leader Dr Patrick Roach to step down

Trade unionist says he won't seek a second term in the teaching union's top job

Dr Patrick Roach, the general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, will stand down from the role next year.

The trade unionist’s first term comes to an end in 2025, and he has announced today he will not seek re-election.

Before taking over the top job from Chris Keates in 2020, Roach served as the union’s deputy general secretary for a decade. He was previously its assistant general secretary.

He said today the election of a new government gave his successor the opportunity to “make their mark”.

He said the past 15 years “witnessed one of the most difficult and turbulent periods for the teaching profession”

“But, throughout, we have continued to deliver support, protection and a stronger voice for our members at work. Now, new opportunities lie ahead to secure a new deal for teachers and our mission of putting teachers first.”

Roach said it had been the “privilege of my working life to serve as general secretary, and before that as deputy general secretary and assistant general secretary of the best and only teachers’ union – the NASUWT”.

“My sincere thanks go to all activists, members and staff for their support, dedication and contribution to our great union.”

New general secretary sought

An advert for the job of general secretary will be published this month, with nominations closing next March. If more than one nominee receives enough nominations, there will be a national vote of the union’s members.

The union’s president, Rashida Din, said Roach would be “sorely missed within the NASUWT family and beyond, both within the UK and international trade union movement and across the education sector”.

She said he had “not only been a staunch defender of working rights for teachers but his campaigning against all forms of discrimination and injustice also deserves wide recognition.

“As chair of the TUC’s Anti-Racism Taskforce, he has been instrumental in leading the trade union movement’s fight against racism at work.

“These are big shoes to fill and on behalf of the union I wish Patrick the very best in whatever role or not he decides to take on after his term as general secretary ends.”