Home All news
Academies

‘Most broken school’ rated ‘good’ in all areas

The school waited 11 years for a sponsor, enduring 'inadequate' Ofsteds and huge deficits before finding trust

The school waited 11 years for a sponsor, enduring 'inadequate' Ofsteds and huge deficits before finding trust

14 Jun 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The “most broken school in the country” which waited 11 years for a trust to take it on has been rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

After being issued with an academy order in 2011, the Hanson Academy in Bradford was left to endure ‘inadequate’ inspections and saddled with a multi-million-pound deficit as no trust would sponsor it.

But, three years after it was taken on by Delta Academies Trust, the school has been issued with a rating ‘good’ in all areas. This would equate to a ‘good’ overall in the old Ofsted system – the first time the school has ever achieved such a grade.  

“It was the most broken school in the country. No one would touch it,” said Delta CEO Paul Tarn. “It’s an incredible story. We take visitors there now as a showcase school.”

11 years in limbo

After being rated ‘inadequate’ in 2010, seven cohorts of 11-year-olds had started and finished at Hanson – then called Hanson Grammar – before it became an academy in July 2022. This roughly equates to 1,500 pupils.

Three trusts provided temporary support but then backed out.

The school was given another ‘inadequate’ rating at its last graded inspection in 2020

Paul Tarn
Paul Tarn

Inspectors reported “a significant number of pupils still do not come to school often enough”, with “too many” youngsters “excluded on more than one occasion”. 

It was also saddled with a £5.4 million deficit – which the local authority took on when the school converted. The council also paid a reported £1.3 million to end a problematic contract that had put trusts off.

In April, following the school’s first Ofsted visit under Delta’s stewardship, it was rated ‘good’ in all areas. 

The report, due to be published this week, said pupils “appreciate that their experience of school has improved greatly in recent times”. They enjoy “an inclusive and aspirational environment”. 

Attendance “has significantly improved”, with youngsters supported “to broaden their horizons”. 

‘School of choice’

However, inspectors noted that some “older pupils’ gaps in knowledge from poor attendance or fractured experience in previous years persist”. 

The curriculum was “ambitious”, but “published outcomes are low”, inspectors said. 

Tarn said Delta identified “480 periods of surplus in the staffing structure”, which saved the school “about £1 million”. 

It also spent around £400,000 a year to move children “who had never attended school before” into alternative provision. This gave them “an offer that met their need”. 

He said the trust spent £1 million to improve Hanson’s IT and £340,000 on “fences and making the site secure”. 

“It’s now a school of choice for parents, for the community,” Tarn added. “We’re a showcase for what can be done with a broken school.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies

Harris Federation scales back redundancies

Schools Week revealed last month that 45 jobs were at risk

Jack Dyson

Academies

Academy trust pulls plug on merger after chair’s resignation

Merger collapses amid trust's concerns 'there was no longer a secure foundation' for plans to progress

Jack Dyson

Academies

More schools miss out as ‘lottery’ repair grants fall again

Just 35 per cent of schools that applied for condition improvement funding get cash

Jack Dyson

Academies

Biggest-ever academy trust merger given minister greenlight

Catholic mega MAT set to become second biggest in England as bosses eye September launch

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *