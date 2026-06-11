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11 June 2026

More than 500k pupils in schools with EHCPs

New data shows another 11 per cent rise in pupils with statutory plans as SEND reforms loom

Ruth Lucas

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The number of pupils with an education health and care plan has reached another record high, with more than 500,000 children now receiving statutory support for special educational needs in school.

Annual data released by the Department for Education today shows there are 11.6 per cent more pupils with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) in schools in the 2025-26 academic year, a total of 538,547. This is up from 482,640 in 2024-25, and represents 6 per cent of the school population.

It is the second time there has been a jump of 11.6 per cent – the highest since 2016 – in the past decade.

The number of pupils receiving SEN support but without an EHCP has also increased by 2.8 per cent, to more than 1.3 million.

In total, around 1.8 million pupils in England have SEN, up by 5.2 per cent from last year.

Mainstream school increase

The proportion of pupils with an EHCP in mainstream state-funded schools has increased from 56.2 per cent in 2024-25 to 57.8 per cent in 2025-26.

Ministers want mainstream schools to be more inclusive for pupils with additional needs through inclusion bases and individual support plans. Proposed SEND reforms would also see EHCPs reserved for pupils with the most “complex needs” by 2035.

In primary schools, 19.4 per cent of pupils have an EHCP or receive SEN support, which has increased from 18.2 per cent in 2024-25.

In secondary schools, 17.6 per cent of pupils have an EHCP or receive SEN support, up from 16.5 per cent.

There has also been a slight increase in the number of SEN units or resourced provision in mainstream schools. Government wants these to become “inclusion bases” which will either be school-commissioned or council-commissioned.

In January, there were 514 schools in England with SEN units, an increase from 449 in 2025. There were 1,309 schools with a resourced provision, a slight increase from 1,217 in 2025.

‘Families still struggling’

General secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT Paul Whiteman said the figures show “families still desperately struggling to get help from schools which simply don’t have the funding, staff, space or specialist support to cope on their own with rising demand”.

“The government’s proposed reforms to this ailing system, including plans for more pupils to be supported in their local mainstream school, are welcome in principle.

“But many school leaders have concerns about the likely extra workload and the timeframes envisaged.”

 

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