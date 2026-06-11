Markers of year 6 SATs have been given more time to finish processing papers and a pay bonus, after facing weeks of technical glitches on a new Pearson-run system. Schools Week previously revealed how markers had been locked out of some questions on the new platform created by exams giant Pearson, which took over the SATs contract from outsourcer Capita this year. They were also slowed down due to delays in the system loading. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.