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12 June 2026

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SATs markers given more time and money due to online glitches

One marker said online system had been 'plagued by technical issues'

Esmé Kenney

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Markers of year 6 SATs have been given more time to finish processing papers and a pay bonus, after facing weeks of technical glitches on a new Pearson-run system.

Schools Week previously revealed how markers had been locked out of some questions on the new platform created by exams giant Pearson, which took over the SATs contract from outsourcer Capita this year. 

They were also slowed down due to delays in the system loading. 

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