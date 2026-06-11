Grammar schools are inclusive, says Ofsted

Ofsted has branded every grammar school inspected so far under its new framework as inclusive, prompting a backlash from social mobility campaigners. Schools with very small numbers of pupils with SEND and with free school meals rates at a fraction of the national average are among those judged as ‘expected standard’ or even ‘strong standard’ for inclusion. Inspectors began rating schools on inclusion when the new framework launched last year. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.