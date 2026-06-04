Censured academy trusts continue to slide into the red

Almost half of ailing academy trusts censured by ministers after registering losses of up to several million pounds have continued their financial slide, a Schools Week investigation has found.

Reserves have dwindled and balances have slipped further into the red, with three now saddled with deficits of more than £1 million since they were issued with government notices to improve (NTIs).

And school bosses have warned more NTIs could be in the offing as funding continues to be squeezed.