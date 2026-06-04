Censured academy trusts continue to slide into the red

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Almost half of ailing academy trusts censured by ministers after registering losses of up to several million pounds have continued their financial slide, a Schools Week investigation has found. Reserves have dwindled and balances have slipped further into the red, with three now saddled with deficits of more than £1 million since they were issued with government notices to improve (NTIs). And school bosses have warned more NTIs could be in the offing as funding continues to be squeezed. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.