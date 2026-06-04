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5 June 2026

Investigation

Censured academy trusts continue to slide into the red

One has an over £9m deficit two years after receiving a notice to improve, as leaders predict more on the way

Jack Dyson

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Almost half of ailing academy trusts censured by ministers after registering losses of up to several million pounds have continued their financial slide, a Schools Week investigation has found.

Reserves have dwindled and balances have slipped further into the red, with three now saddled with deficits of more than £1 million since they were issued with government notices to improve (NTIs).

And school bosses have warned more NTIs could be in the offing as funding continues to be squeezed.

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