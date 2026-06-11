Wanted: £70k leader for DfE’s new policy testing team

Ministers have begun their search for a “strategic” leader of a new team set up to test key policies from the schools white paper.

The Department for Education (DfE) is advertising for the first head of its “test, learn and grow unit”.

Schools minister Georgia Gould is keen to replicate the TLG scheme she introduced at the Cabinet Office. The DfE intends to use the programme to establish “what works in communities, rigorously testing effectiveness and championing the best work across the country”.