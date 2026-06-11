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12 June 2026

Minister suggests Ofsted could inspect new school food standards

But the Department for Education did not confirm watchdog's involvement

Ruth Lucas

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New school food standards “will have to be monitored by Ofsted, a health minister has suggested.

But the Department for Education (DfE) did not confirm whether the watchdog would be involved, stating plans were “currently being worked through”.

The government unveiled its new proposed school food standards in April, which would see highsugar and deep-fried items removed from menus. The consultation ends today.

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