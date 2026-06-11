New school food standards “will have to be monitored” by Ofsted, a health minister has suggested. But the Department for Education (DfE) did not confirm whether the watchdog would be involved, stating plans were “currently being worked through”. The government unveiled its new proposed school food standards in April, which would see high–sugar and deep-fried items removed from menus. The consultation ends today. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.