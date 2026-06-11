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12 June 2026

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DfE refuses to explain Gould’s 7,500 SEND experts claim

‘Premature disclosure’ of experts at hand projections would ‘prejudice policy-making process’

Samantha Booth

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The government has refused to reveal how it calculated its need for 7,500 specialist SEND staff for its flagship £1.8 billion “experts at hand” service.

The EAH offer is a key pillar of the SEND reforms, aimed at giving mainstream schools easier access to experts such as educational phycologists and occupational therapists.

Schools minister Georgia Gould told LBC radio in February the government expected that around 7,500 staff would be needed for the service.

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