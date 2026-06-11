DfE refuses to explain Gould’s 7,500 SEND experts claim

The government has refused to reveal how it calculated its need for 7,500 specialist SEND staff for its flagship £1.8 billion “experts at hand” service. The EAH offer is a key pillar of the SEND reforms, aimed at giving mainstream schools easier access to experts such as educational phycologists and occupational therapists. Schools minister Georgia Gould told LBC radio in February the government expected that around 7,500 staff would be needed for the service. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.