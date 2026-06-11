More cuts coming as energy bills soar, leaders warn

School leaders are warning of more cuts if ministers do not provide urgent help to cover surging energy bills caused by Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

The calls came after a deficit-ridden academy trust was issued with a government notice to improve as it struggled to reduce gas and electricity costs.

And, with the US president vowing to continue air strikes in the Middle East, Julia Harnden, of the ASCL leaders’ union, warned energy bill rises could leave schools “paying the price” for years.