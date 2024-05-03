Home All news
Movers and Shakers

Keegan’s special adviser Mark Lehain to run academy trust

Former free school head returns to the sector after government adviser stint

Former free school head returns to the sector after government adviser stint

3 May 2024, 18:05

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Mark Lehain

Gillian Keegan’s special adviser Mark Lehain will leave the role to head up a two-school academy trust in September.

Lehain will join the Wootton Academy Trust, in Bedfordshire, as executive headteacher in September.

It marks a return to Wootton Upper School, which forms part of the trust he will lead, where Lehain worked for seven years before setting up Bedford Free School.

He then moved into politics, standing as the Conservative candidate for Newcastle North in the 2019 election.

The former maths teacher has since served both Nadhim Zahawi and then Keegan as a special adviser. Lehain will continue in the role until the autumn, he told Schools Week.

In a tweet, Lehain added: “Breaking my Twitter silence to say how chuffed I am to join Wootton Trust in the autumn.

“It’s long had a place in my heart: I started teaching there in 2003 & my girls attend/will attend STEM College [one of the two schools the trust runs].

“Until then: lots still to do at DfE!”

Lehain has been a trustee at the trust since February.

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: McCandless, Coiffait-Gunn, MacKenzie, Robinson, Uttley, Spackman

Leader who worked on Bill Clinton's campaign and journalist who dined with Donald Trump among those with new jobs...

Freddie Whittaker

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Richard Reeve, David Weston, Amanda Parry, Lee Wilson, Anneliese Yafai

Book collector, former cruise ballroom dancing teacher and one-time child TV star among those starting new jobs

Freddie Whittaker

Movers and Shakers

OGAT appoint Lee Wilson as new chief executive

Interim CEO gets permanent gig to replace Sir Martyn Oliver who left for Ofsted top job

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Kat Howard, Summer Turner, James Biddulph, Majella McCarthy

Leader who served ex-PM breakfast and almost starred in Hollyoaks and principal who lived in rainforest among those starting...

Freddie Whittaker

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Claire Heald, Derek Hills, Catherine Charnock, Rory Gribbell, Charles Byrne

Lord of the Rings superfan and former MasterChef contestant are among those starting new jobs

Freddie Whittaker

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Johanna Klinsky, Jen Barker, Fay MacRitchie, Paul Jones

A leader who turned down a brush with fame and an owner rock memorabilia are among those starting new...

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *