Home All news
Politics

Mark Lehain returns as special adviser to education secretary

Well-known free school founder reappointed 13 months after leaving post

Well-known free school founder reappointed 13 months after leaving post

23 Oct 2023, 11:18

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Mark Lehain

Former headteacher Mark Lehain has returned as special adviser to the education secretary – just over a year after leaving the post.

Lehain, who founded one of the first secondary free schools in the country, was initially appointed as a policy special adviser (SpAd) in 2021 by former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

He remained in-post under Michelle Donelan and James Cleverly following cabinet reshuffles, before being replaced at the beginning of Liz Truss’s stint in Number 10 last year.

He became head of education at the Centre for Policy Studies, an influential Conservative thinktank that was founded by Margaret Thatcher and Sir Keith Joseph 49 years ago.

Mark Lehain, Director of Parents and Teachers for Excellence

But Schools Week understands that Lehain has now been reappointed to advise Gillian Keegan.

The role has been vacant since Rory Gribbell joined the DfE as a non-political policy advisor.

Well-known in the education sector and a regular media commentator on school issues, he is a vocal proponent of traditionalist education ideologies including a knowledge-rich curriculum and strict behaviour policies.

After six years at Bedford Free School, Lehain went on to lead Parents and Teachers for Excellence, a campaign group for education reform founded by Dame Rachel de Souza, the now children’s commissioner.

This was followed by a brief period working as interim director of the New Schools Network, a government-funded charity, in 2018.

Lehain later worked for the Campaign for Common Sense, which has published research on culture war issues including gender identity and “wokeness”. 

The former school leader also contested Newcastle North for the Conservatives during the 2019 general election, losing to Labour MP Catherine McKinnell, who has held the seat since 2010.

Lehain was instrumental in the early formulation of the delayed transgender guidance for schools. He returns as the sector awaits publication of the advice.

More from this theme

Politics

Labour has little to say on SEND

But party won't 'rip up' current reforms, and will take forward measures that are 'effective and working'

Samantha Booth

Politics

Tell us how you will fix recruitment, Labour told

Analysis shows gaps in the workforce already outstrip party's ambition for 6,500 more teachers

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Bridget Phillipson: Full text of Labour conference 2023 speech

Labour activists heard from the shadow education secretary at the party’s annual conference this morning. Here is what she...

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Labour wants to create ‘maths equivalent to phonics’

Party will devote part of its 'teacher training entitlement' to upskilling non-maths specialists in primary schools

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Starmer rejects ‘status quo’ of ‘outdated curriculum’

Labour leader vows to 'shatter the class ceiling at source' in conference speech light on schools policy

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Phillipson: We need to do ‘much more’ on education

Shadow education secretary also said ‘resetting the relationship’ between the government and sector is key to delivering pledge to...

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *