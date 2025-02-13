The composition of school governing boards should be understood as a mirror, reflecting the values and priorities of the institutions they serve.

Yet, as research highlights, the mirror isn’t always as reflective of our diverse communities as it should be. New thinking is needed to ensure school governance continues to create a powerful bridge between education and society.

Governance also presents an opportunity for upskilling teachers, who should view governorships, either inside or outside their own school, through the prism of continuous personal development. The leadership and communication skills that come from such experiences are invaluable.

Bridging the diversity gap

Browne Jacobson is working with the National Governance Association (NGA) to help address the diversity gap in school governance – particularly in terms of age, ethnicity and working background – which was highlighted in the NGA’s 2024 annual governance survey.

A mere nine per cent of respondents were under 40, with just one per cent under 30. Four in 10 (41 per cent) were retired, indicating a gap in representation from working-age individuals who could bring fresh perspectives and insights to the table.

Ethnic diversity fares no better, with 95 per cent of respondents identifying as white.

The implications of this lack of diversity are far-reaching. Governing boards that do not reflect the rich tapestry of the communities they serve are at risk of missing out on crucial perspectives.

This can lead to policies and decisions that fail to address the unique challenges and needs of all stakeholders, including staff and pupils.

Diversity is crucial for offering a balanced view and a variety of opinions and perspectives within a governing board, preventing it from becoming an echo chamber and ensuring fuller accountability.

Engaging external perspectives

Addressing this diversity deficit requires a multi-faceted approach, focusing on attracting a broader pool of volunteers and ensuring their retention and active participation.

One part of this requires schools and trusts to intensify their efforts to reach out to under-represented communities by leveraging partnerships with local businesses, faith groups and community organisations.

Collaboration with the business community brings a diversity of thought that can help to enhance a school’s management by challenging conventional practices. Business leaders may ask different probing questions and offer unique insights to enrich the governance and decision-making process within schools.

This is a particularly important consideration for schools with a specialised focus, such as engineering. Input from businesses can help align the school’s curriculum with the job market’s needs, while giving students an understanding of the skills and qualifications they will need for future employment.

CPD benefits for teachers

Staff should also be considered for governor roles, which can equip teachers with new skills that will support their own career progression.

Being a governor is one of the best preparations for a middle leader to gain insight into whole-school processes and strategic perspectives. They can also pick up key skills such as how to chair meetings, facilitate discussions and manage stakeholders.

Many aspiring heads may wonder where they can get experience of managing budgets, premises, risk and performance. The answer is in a governance role.

In fact, many exercises undertaken during senior leader selection days could be lifted from governor papers. These include finance and attainment data that provide a rich dialogue for middle leaders to soak up and learn from.

On a day-to-day level, there is also the opportunity for a selected candidate from the teaching pool to become a conduit between staff and governors.

Working in partnership with the head, they can provide colleagues with appropriate insights into the strategic position of the school. Governing boards will likely also welcome contributions that reflect a measured view of the staffroom.

Advice for schools and teachers

Despite the many benefits, whenever heads ask for volunteers among staff for internal governor roles, it can be hard work to find a candidate. The same can be true when it comes to finding suitable people from outside the walls of a school.

Therefore, schools and governing boards must be intentional in their recruitment efforts to attract diverse governors, identify potential candidates and personally encouraging individuals to apply.

Co-opting individuals with specific skills is also a worthwhile strategy, as exemplified by Chiltern Learning Trust’s recruitment of a young Black female lawyer who brought valuable skills and served as an excellent role model for students.

Training and support for volunteers must also strike the right balance – comprehensive enough to prepare them for their roles, yet not so burdensome as to deter participation. Succession planning should be approached with a strategic eye, ensuring a seamless transition that maintains continuity of knowledge and experience.

And when interested individuals, particularly those from under-represented backgrounds, taking the first step by approaching their local school, it’s important that the headteacher and/or chair of governors spare time for them.

It’s an early opportunity for them to learn about the role, the skills and insights they will learn, and to feel that their unique perspective will make a valued contribution to the wellbeing of a school.