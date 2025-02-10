My freedom of information request revealed something very wrong with the DfE’s interpretation of what is a reasonable ask for school leaders

With a new Ofsted grading system to process, a new inspection framework launching later this year, and potentially a new national curriculum too, it’s time the department for education got its ducks in a row on workload. We should all be holding them accountable for it.

Calls for the creation of new roles feel like an almost weekly occurrence. Hot on the heels of a sustainability lead, I now need to appoint an attendance champion. And somehow I have to balance that against the DfE’s workload reduction directive. I wonder: Are they even aware of the irony?

I head a very small school. In order to safeguard my very small team’s workload, all these new roles invariably end up with me or with a member of my vast office team – of one!

There are many schools like ours across the country, and this is one of the frustrating realities of leading one. Ofsted has the same expectations of us as any other school, and the DfE keeps adding to these expectations.

So, keen to ensure I had all these roles in place, I filed a freedom of information request with the department last November: Could they provide a list of the statutory roles we are required to have a named person for, and a list of the roles that it is good practice to have, but are not statutory?

After all, the DfE provides a simple list of the statutory policies schools must have. I thought, perhaps naively, that there might be a similar document for statutory roles. If one didn’t exist, my request would be all the impetus they needed to create one.

Or two, at most: statutory roles, and good practice roles. The workload implication for them was minimal, I reasoned, and could save leaders a lot of time searching for the information.

Two months later, I received this response: “The Department holds the information you requested, but it is being withheld.” The reason? “The Department is not required to provide information in response to a request if it is already reasonably accessible to you.”

If DfE holds the information, why not share it?

I just can’t fathom it. If the DfE holds the information, why not share it? Why would anyone at the DfE choose to create unnecessary additional workload?

Not so easily fobbed off, I pursued the case. (Yes, I did even more work, but I am headteacher scorned.)

Appended to the denial was a link to the government’s ‘Statutory Guidance for Schools’ webpage. So I selected each document on that page and ran them all though AI to see how long it would take to read and understand them. I omitted the programmes of work for the national curriculum and any documents that were not relevant for primary schools.

The result: between 189 and 261 hours, or between 29 and 40 days of uninterrupted work. In other words, I would need to spend an entire half term isolated from school – and not performing any of my statutory responsibilities – simply to get to grips with the full extent of those very responsibilities.

And that’s not all. ‘Working together to improve school attendance’, released last August, does not appear on this page. This is the document that calls for an attendance champion. To read and understand that document (once you’ve found it) would take an additional four and a half to six hours. Another school day gone.

This also begs the question: what other statutory documents have been omitted, causing a significant risk of statutory roles being missed?

There is more than a case of dissonance about workload from the DfE here. I don’t want to get hung up on the disregard for wellbeing manifest in the answer I received.

There is also a case to be made that their decision is simply wrong. The information is clearly not ‘reasonably accessible’ if accessing and processing it could take six weeks or more.

So I am appealing that decision, and I hope for a more positive outcome. Once I have a comprehensive list (or two), I can then look into the time required to carry all these roles out effectively.

Because as good leaders know, effective accountability is a two-way street.