Home Opinion
Opinion: Legal

Kristie Higgs v. Farmor’s School: Implications for the sector

A landmark judgment means schools will need to think carefully about how to balance employees' free speech and 'reputational damage'

A landmark judgment means schools will need to think carefully about how to balance employees' free speech and 'reputational damage'

Joanne Moseley

Senior practice development lawyer, Irwin Mitchell LLP

13 Feb 2025, 11:09

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A significant legal victory has been delivered in the court of appeal, setting a crucial precedent for employee rights and employer responsibilities regarding the expression of controversial views in the workplace.

This landmark judgment has profound implications for schools and trustees, emphasising the delicate balance between maintaining a respectful, inclusive environment and protecting employees’ rights to both hold and express their beliefs.

Case background

Kristie Higgs, a school employee, was dismissed for gross misconduct after the school received a single complaint about her personal Facebook posts that it decided were homophobic and transphobic.

Higgs issued a claim, asserting that her dismissal was due to her religious beliefs, and her stance against ‘gender fluidity’ and the concept that people cannot change their biological sex, which are protected under the Equality Act 2010.

Initially, the employment tribunal (ET) dismissed her claims of discrimination and harassment, concluding that her dismissal was due to the potential reputational damage her posts could cause the school, rather than her actual beliefs.

However, the employment appeal tribunal (EAT) decided the ET had failed to consider whether her dismissal was a proportionate response to the way she expressed her beliefs, as required by the European convention on human rights (ECHR).

The EAT remitted the case to the ET to determine whether the school’s actions were objectively justified. Before that hearing took place, Mrs Higgs appealed to the court of appeal.

Court of appeal’s decision

The court of appeal found the school’s decision to dismiss Mrs Higgs was not proportionate and amounted to unlawful direct discrimination. The court emphasised that while her Facebook posts may have used intemperate language, they didn’t directly attack the LGBT community and weren’t intended to incite hatred or disgust.

The court noted there was no possibility readers of her posts would believe her views represented those of the school. In addition, even if parents had read the posts and thought her views might make her unfit for her job, the school could have mitigated this by issuing a clarifying statement.

Importantly, there was no suggestion Mrs Higgs was unfit to work in a school. She’d worked there for six years without any complaints about her performance and the school accepted that her views had not led to her discriminating against LGTB pupils.

Implications for schools

This judgment makes it clear that robust speech is protected as a manifestation of a religious or philosophical belief. Employers will only be able to take action for something an employee has said if it is objectionably inappropriate.  

For schools and trustees, this decision highlights several key considerations:

Avoid knee-jerk reactions

Employees are entitled to hold and to express views that other people may find offensive. Don’t assume an employee who, for example, expresses gender critical views must be homophobic or transphobic and should be immediately suspended and disciplined.

Objective consideraration

What have they have said and in what context have they said it? Are their views grossly offensive? Are they likely to mean that the employee in question is likely to treat that group differently?

Where have they expressed their views? 

There’s a huge difference between an employee who shares views on social media and one who expresses them at work – particularly if they are directed at children.

Schools can generally insist that their staff keep their views on political or controversial issues to themselves when interacting with children, provided they take an even-handed approach.

This should be communicated to staff via clear policies and should outline the potential consequences of breaching them.

Don’t over-egg reputational risks

Has what the employee said caused reputational harm? Is it likely that it will cause harm? Will a reasonable person assume that they are speaking on behalf of the school given their role?

Importantly, could the school deal with this in another way? In this case the court said that the school could have issued a statement making it clear that Mrs Higgs’ views did not affect her work.

How has the employee reacted to the complaint? 

If the employee has crossed the line and is remorseful, it may be more appropriate to discipline rather than dismiss them. However, it’s important not to focus too much on a lack of remorse.

As the court said “there are understandable reasons why in some cases an employee may not be willing to admit that [their] conduct was wrong, or seriously wrong, particularly if it was a manifestation of a deeply-held belief”.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *