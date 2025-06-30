Our experience in the Midlands shows that once a destination is set, the best way to get there is to support local leaders at the helm

The Labour government have made it their mission to break down barriers to opportunity. To achieve it, they have pointed education towards greater inclusion and locally-led solutions to national challenges. In the Midlands, we are already well on our way.

Oasis Community Learning in the region took a bold first step: we translated the African philosophy of Ubuntu (“I am because we are”) into meaningful action. That action has inspired a region-wide commitment to equity and inclusion.

Faced with rising SEND demand, widening attainment gaps and sustained staffing pressures, our regional leaders asked a simple question: what if every child who needs more (more time, more care, more connection) had access to just one more trusted educator in school?

As a trust, we responded swiftly. We pooled resources and supported our leaders to deliver their vision. Quickly, every Oasis primary academy in the Midlands received funding to appoint one additional trained educator.

Regional funds were reallocated and distributed equitably. Recruitment has remained school-led, supported by regional finance and HR teams. And we are tracking impact through existing attendance, behaviour and learning systems.

This initiative was not a grand gesture or top-down initiative. It was a deliberate act of regional unity, designed to meet need with compassion and build capacity for the long term.

Nor was it prompted by a national directive, or supported by ring-fenced government funding. It began at our regional conference last October, under the theme of Ubuntu.

All the leaders in that room committed to act together so that no academy would be left behind in their efforts to strengthen support for vulnerable learners.

We have employed M1 teachers, level 3 teaching assistants, and specialist SEND support workers among others, all based on local need. This flexibility was intentional, because school leaders know their communities’ needs best.

This is not a grand gesture or a temporary fix

Crucially, this initiative is not a temporary fix. It’s a strategic investment in workforce development. By embedding staff now and training them in the Oasis way, we are developing a talent pipeline ready to transition into permanent roles by 2026/2027.

This approach reduces future recruitment costs, builds internal capacity and, most importantly, preserves consistency for children who rely on stable, trusted adult relationships.

From a funding perspective, it represents excellent value. Instead of reactive agency spend, this two-year investment builds capability and continuity. For children with SEND and other additional needs, this consistency is critical to long-term progress.

Of course, there were challenges. Gaining national MAT approval required rigorous business planning. We needed to make the financial case while retaining educational integrity.

Meanwhile, some school leaders raised concerns around recruitment timelines, while others questioned whether one additional educator would be sufficient.

But a shared belief in acting early rather than waiting for system failure kept us focused.

And early indicators are promising. Leaders report improved capacity to support complex needs, smoother transitions during the school day and a boost in staff wellbeing. One principal described it as, ‘Not just a person, but a presence. And our children feel it.’

The national picture on SEND is deeply concerning. Yet this regional initiative offers a practical, scalable model. It blends strategic foresight with local autonomy, demonstrating what’s possible when trusts empower their leaders and invest in long-term solutions.

For policymakers, local authorities and other system leaders, the message is clear: Effective system change isn’t always about scale; it’s about coherence, consistency, and collective courage.

Build on what works regionally, trust local leaders to lead, and act early to prevent avoidable crisis.

When a child needs help regulating their emotions, toileting or communicating, what they need most is time. And time requires people.

‘One More Educator’ is more than a staffing solution; it is a declaration of collective will to support vulnerable children.

Labour’s mission is based on values we all share: every child in every community deserves to be seen and supported so they can achieve and thrive.

Now, it’s time to empower regional collaborations to deliver it with purpose. Because putting community over competition shouldn’t feel like a radical act.