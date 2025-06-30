The prime minister will put rocket boosters under his priorities, not by joining up Whitehall but by joining up communities

Over the past year, I’ve been involved in various conversations with various government departments about how to deliver the ‘change’ Sir Keir Starmer promised as he entered Downing Street. My answer is always the same: get out of the way.

Four of the government’s five missions – on crime, health and growth as well as opportunity – all revolve directly around investing in children and young people. Ministers understand this, and are keen to work cross-departmentally.

But while that ambition is right, it won’t happen fast or flexibly enough to make the impact we need now. On the other hand, partnership at the local level can, and ministers can certainly (and cheaply) nudge us in that direction. Here’s an example.

One of the prime minister’s top priorities, he declared last July, was to reduce crime by preventing teenagers from being swept onto the “escalator” to prison.

To do this, he committed to a new Young Futures programme, with a network of hubs “reaching every community” and bringing together youth workers, mental health support workers and careers advisers.

A year on, the government have restated that commitment, but they have yet to publish a timeline. (“More details in due course.”)

We do know that the rollout will begin with some “early adopter” pilots which will shape the policy’s longer-term development, but the lack of substantial progress is frustrating and £95 million raised from applying VAT and business rates to private schools is clearly insufficient to fund it.

But there is a way of stretching the money and expanding the delivery.

The core issue – the one that sits behind all the presenting issues – is poverty. Poverty compounds all other difficulties for children and hugely increases their vulnerability to early contact with the criminal justice system.

When issues like special educational needs and, say, developmental trauma are layered on top of poverty, a child’s vulnerability multiplies exponentially.

Add in the lack of school resource to offer the bespoke care such children and their families need to thrive, and all too often the result is exclusion. This marks the start of a so-called ‘school-to-prison pipeline’ that is not only disastrous for the child involved and their family but for all of us.

So how do we move away from exclusion and towards a system strong enough to offer bespoke support to every child?

The first phase of a national roll-out of free breakfast clubs to primary schools in some of the most disadvantaged areas is a help. But there is much more we can do to support schools to mitigate the effects of poverty.

As culture, media and sport secretary, Lisa Nandy declared, “harnessing the dynamism, innovation and trusted reach of civil society organisations” is key.

Just as Labour was elected, and taking Lisa Nandy’s words to heart, we opened Oasis St Martin’s Village on the site of a former secondary school in South London. I was an unofficial Young Futures hub pilot.

Working to support the local schools, parents and the whole community, our aim is that no child is off-rolled from their mainstream school.

Our partners, a network of local community charities and organisations, work together to offer a therapeutic, relational approach to support, learning and engagement via everything from music and catering to horticulture and photography (never losing sight of numeracy and literacy).

On top of this, we’ve added in a multidisciplinary NHS health team, plus advice and support services for parents.

Declining birth rates have led to school closures nationwide, leaving behind under-utilised or empty public buildings. Repurposing these – offered by local councils to educational trusts or other charities – provides a way for others to replicate and improve on the model we’ve pioneered.

Then, all you need are the salaries for a ‘Village’ director and administrator, whose tasks are to develop the infrastructure and partnerships with local charities invested in redirecting more young people towards extraordinary young futures.

Delivering Labour’s missions won’t start by joining up Whitehall, however innovative (and welcome) that would be.

It will start with less centralisation and joining up local communities.

And that’s the kind of change we can all get behind.

