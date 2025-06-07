Amid a national shortage of governors, here's how our group has had success in recruiting and retaining professionals who align with our mission

At a time when education is under increasing scrutiny – whether outcomes, safeguarding or finances – the need for diverse and engaged governing bodies has never been greater.

As a growing multi-academy trust, we know first-hand how vital strong governance is to the success of our schools and outcomes of pupils. Recruiting governors and trustees is therefore a top priority, but also a challenge.

Governing bodies provide strategic leadership and financial oversight, so it is essential that those appointed are the right ‘fit’. We need people whose values align with our mission, bring complementary skillsets and who offer broad perspectives and expertise.

But how do we find these individuals, who play such an integral role in advocating and helping our trust to grow and flourish?

Professional recruitment

Treating governor recruitment with the same professionalism and rigour as any senior leadership appointment is crucial. This means being clear about the skills needed, advertising widely and properly onboarding new governors.

Too often, there is a reliance on word of mouth or closed networks to fill vacancies. This can limit the fresh perspectives needed in strategic leadership.

We have widened our recruitment network, using multiple sources to support us with this, who help us find experienced governors as well as people who are new to non-executive positions, from a wide range of industries.

As a result, we have increased the diversity of knowledge, expertise and perspectives across all our governing boards.

Representation matters

And such representation is crucial. We need our governors to reflect the rich diversity within our school communities.

This means looking beyond the traditional stereotype of a governor as a retired professional. While experience is undoubtedly valuable, we are increasingly seeing a new wave of younger governors stepping forward (with an average age of 30).

They have a strong sense of civic duty, a desire to give back, and they bring energy, new thinking and digital fluency to the table.

This generational shift has coincided with a broader trend in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Many large employers now encourage staff to volunteer – and being a governor or trustee is a great way to use professional skills in a meaningful context.

We have had real success partnering with businesses to promote governance opportunities to their staff as part of their CSR strategies – a real a win-win.

Inclusive governance

As the recent Centre for Young Lives report sets out, true inclusion is about more than access – it is about belonging and ensuring every young person is supported to thrive. Governance must play a central role in achieving this.

We are currently developing an ‘inclusive governance’ model, aligned to our group’s strategy and the government’s ongoing drive for inclusion. Our guiding principle is that it is not just about who sits at the table, but how everyone’s voice is heard and acted upon.

By embedding inclusion into our recruitment practices and board culture, our leadership will better reflect the communities we serve, driving better decision-making and outcomes and supporting retention.

Flexibility is key

Potential governors are more likely to commit if meetings are accessible. Hybrid and virtual options enable people to fit being a governor into their busy lives.

We are clear from the outset about the expectations of governor and trustee roles. We want to make sure it can work for people with busy jobs or caring responsibilities – so transparency is crucial, about our commitment to flexibility and about the demands of the role.

Keeping our governors engaged once they have been appointed is also a priority. Invitations to schools, special events, and to take part in strategic projects and forums all support this.

More than volunteers

I’m writing this for national volunteers’ week, but in truth many governors don’t want to be labelled as volunteers. Instead, we position governor and trustee roles as a form of non-executive leadership. This framing – with clear expectations, responsibilities and impact – can make it more appealing to professionals exploring new leadership experience.

Ultimately, effective recruitment of governors is not just about filling gaps. It is about building a team of strategic thinkers, critical friends and ambassadors who can help us achieve our mission.