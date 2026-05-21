Give teachers the conditions to be truly professional

Recent conversations about teacher professionalism have rightly returned to the idea of agency: teachers as informed, ethical decision-makers rather than passive deliverers of policy.

This feels particularly urgent in the current inspection climate, where inclusion is increasingly threaded through inspection judgments, yet the conditions that enable inclusive practice are not always fully recognised.

The Chartered College of Teaching’s definition of professionalism offers a powerful lens. It positions professionalism as collaborative and critical engagement with knowledge, balancing commitment to pupils with teacher wellbeing, informed autonomy grounded in context and an ethical framework.