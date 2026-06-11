Stop pretending containment is the same as inclusion

It started over a coffee, the kind of casual catch-up between two educators that usually revolves around marking loads or the countdown to the next half-term. But then my friend, a primary school teacher in a large multi-academy trust in the north of the country, tossed a question across the table that completely span me sideways. “Where do you stand on Inclusion?” she asked. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.